Tulsa Father Sentenced For A Throwing Knife, Hitting Son During - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Father Sentenced For A Throwing Knife, Hitting Son During Fight

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

In a plea deal, a 34-year-old Tulsa man will be headed to prison for 25 years for throwing a knife at his wife during a domestic dispute and hitting his 3-year-old child instead.

He pleaded guilty to child neglect and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after the knife his his son in the chest.

During a court appearance Monday, Levi Cartwright also pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. He was given five years on that charge.  

Officers went to serve a warrant for the first incident and found drugs in the house, records show. The sentencing was concurrent, meaning he will serve 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

His wife, Jamie Tillack, was also charged with drug possession.

Jamie Tillack pleaded guilty to that charge late last year and is awaiting a hearing later this week after her participation in the court's Women in Recovery program.

