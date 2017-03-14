OU Gymnastics: 12 Named To Academic All-Big 12 Team

Twelve members of the No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team were named 2017 Academic All-Big 12 selections, the conference announced Tuesday. The 12 honorees represent the highest number of academic all-conference picks under head coach K.J. Kindler, surpassing nine selections in both 2014 and 2015.

Seniors Chayse Capps, Reagan Hemry, Charity Jones, Kara Lovan, Nicole Turner and McKenzie Wofford, juniors Natalie Brown and Stefani Catour and sophomores Brenna Dowell and Alex Marks all received first-team recognition. Junior AJ Jackson and sophomore Nicole Lehrmann earned second-team status.

In each of Kindler’s 11 seasons at the helm of the OU program, at least five Sooners have received academic accolades from the Big 12. Kindler’s teams have now earned a total of 81 such awards in her time at Oklahoma.

Overall, 29 Big 12 student-athletes earned the academic recognition this year, with 25 being placed on the first team and four on the second team. Oklahoma's 12 selections were the most in the conference. West Virginia tallied seven, while Iowa State and Denver both had five.

This marks the third straight season that Capps and Wofford earned first-team recognition, while Brown, Jones and Lovan picked up honors for the second time.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while second-team picks must hold a GPA of 3.0-3.19.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

This weekend, postseason competition begins for Oklahoma as it heads to the Big 12 Championship, scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas.

The Sooners will be in pursuit of their sixth straight conference championship and ninth under Kindler. The meet, which will pit OU against No. 7 Denver, No. 22 West Virginia and Iowa State, will air through FloGymnastics (subscription required). Tickets to the championship can be purchased on the Big 12 website.