TU Softball Sweeps Weekly AAC Awards - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Softball Sweeps Weekly AAC Awards

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The University of Tulsa Softball team swept The American Athletic Conference weekly awards as junior Emily Watson was named Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season while sophomore Tori Stafford received the Player of the Week nod for the first time in her career.

Watson (Edmond, Okla.) struck out 30 batters in 23.1 innings of work and tossed two complete game shutouts, including one in a 4-0 win over No. 23-ranked California on Friday evening in a contest where she struck out nine. The junior posted a 2-1 record in the circle with a 0.30 earned run average in three appearances this week, tossing a career-high 9.1 innings against No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday evening. Watson picked up her second win and second shutout of the weekend while striking out 12 with just one walk in a 7-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday.

Stafford (Van Buren, Ark.) posted a .583 average at the plate in five games with a 1.083 slugging percentage, including a .778 average in four games at the Tulsa Invitational in which she drove in five runs with two home runs. The sophomore hit her first home run of the season, a three-run shot against Texas Tech on Sunday before following with her second long ball in the second game of the doubleheader against Wichita State.

The Golden Hurricane are back in action on Wednesday as they play host to Arkansas at the Collins Family Softball Complex at 5 p.m. 

  • TUMore>>

  • TU Football: The Evolution Of D'Angelo Brewer

    TU Football: The Evolution Of D'Angelo Brewer

    D'Angelo Brewer came to TU a skinny kid from Central High, generously listed at 185 pounds, but now, he's the feature back for a Hurricane team that just racked up 424 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

    More >>

    D'Angelo Brewer came to TU a skinny kid from Central High, generously listed at 185 pounds, but now, he's the feature back for a Hurricane team that just racked up 424 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

    More >>

  • TU Football Ticket Sales To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

    TU Football Ticket Sales To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

    To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.

    More >>

    To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.