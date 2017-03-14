TU Softball Sweeps Weekly AAC Awards

D'Angelo Brewer came to TU a skinny kid from Central High, generously listed at 185 pounds, but now, he's the feature back for a Hurricane team that just racked up 424 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
It’s week three of the high school football season.More >>
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has named OSU alumnus and champion golfer Rickie Fowler grand marshal of OSU Homecoming 2017.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
