TU Softball Sweeps Weekly AAC Awards

The University of Tulsa Softball team swept The American Athletic Conference weekly awards as junior Emily Watson was named Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season while sophomore Tori Stafford received the Player of the Week nod for the first time in her career.

Watson (Edmond, Okla.) struck out 30 batters in 23.1 innings of work and tossed two complete game shutouts, including one in a 4-0 win over No. 23-ranked California on Friday evening in a contest where she struck out nine. The junior posted a 2-1 record in the circle with a 0.30 earned run average in three appearances this week, tossing a career-high 9.1 innings against No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday evening. Watson picked up her second win and second shutout of the weekend while striking out 12 with just one walk in a 7-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday.

Stafford (Van Buren, Ark.) posted a .583 average at the plate in five games with a 1.083 slugging percentage, including a .778 average in four games at the Tulsa Invitational in which she drove in five runs with two home runs. The sophomore hit her first home run of the season, a three-run shot against Texas Tech on Sunday before following with her second long ball in the second game of the doubleheader against Wichita State.

The Golden Hurricane are back in action on Wednesday as they play host to Arkansas at the Collins Family Softball Complex at 5 p.m.