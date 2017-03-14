Tulsa Woman Thankful Boat Fire Didn’t Destroy Family Business

"The 10-minute drive from Sand Springs in here last night was probably the most nerve-wracking 10 minutes that I've been through,” Becky Stocker said.

Police said the fire was most likely caused by a homeless person who was taking shelter in the boat and left a candle burning.

A Tulsa woman is counting her blessings after an early morning fire that could have ruined her family business.

Becky Stocker and her family have owned Performance Truck Outfitters for years. They gate their property every night and said they never thought they would have to worry about someone breaking in and starting a fire.

When Stocker pulled up, she said a boat the family kept for parts was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, fire crews were called to the scene just in time to stop the fire from spreading to the building.

"All three of us, my husband myself and my son, this is our full-time career, this is our livelihood," she said.

No one was hurt, but now the family is dealing with the aftermath.

"It's an awakening when you realize somebody trying to keep their comfort could've cost us ours," Stocker said.

John 3:16's Reverend Steve Whitaker said this is an issue people across Tulsa are dealing with.

"One of the things that is going on in our community, hard to explain, but there are more homeless people, but many of them do not want to come to the shelter or will decline housing," he said.

Whitaker said if you find a homeless person on your property who is not supposed to be there, it's okay to say no.

"Push them along. You guys say no. I throw my doors open and say come on in," he said.

Stoker said she’ll buy new lights for the back and repair a damaged fence, which is how she believes the person got in.