Demolition, Deconstruction Underway At Fairgrounds, Old Drillers Stadium

The demolition is at the grandstand of Fair Meadows; the work started on either end and is moving towards the middle.

The east end of the Tulsa County Fairgrounds is changing thank to demolition and deconstruction.

The challenge is that they're going to tear down all the grandstands but leave the official’s booth on the upper level - standing.

They hope to tear down the rest and bring in portable bleachers when the horses are racing.

They have a deadline of May 1st for racing to begin, so they're hoping to finish soon and make sure the plan for portable seating will work.

Next door, at the old Drillers Stadium, there's a deconstruction happening.

The seating in the stadium is being disassembled and there's a plan to re-use it at a race track.

Workers are dismantling the stadium and numbering the pieces so it can be reassembled.