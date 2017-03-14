Tulsa Man Arrested For Child Abuse Tells TPD He Fell While Holdi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Arrested For Child Abuse Tells TPD He Fell While Holding Child

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 9-month-old boy is in “very critical condition” and the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested for abuse.

According to Tulsa Police, a woman left her residence in the 4300 block of East 68th Street and her two sons – two years old and nine months old – in the care of her live-in boyfriend, Ganey Fairley.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., the mother came home and found Fairley holding the 9-month-old boy, who was limp and unresponsive.

Fairley said he tripped while carrying the child and fell to the carpeted floor, which caused the child to hit his head, police say.

According to police, the child was taken to the hospital with an abusive brain injury and multiple retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

The child is currently on life support and in critical condition.

Physicians said the injuries are specific to injuries inflicted by physical abuse.

Police said Fairley was arrested and booked on complaints of child abuse by injury and child neglect.

Police said during questioning, Fairley maintained that he fell while holding the child, then violently shook the boy until his body was limp. They said Fairley then said he doused the child repeatedly with cold water instead of seeking medical care.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for March 21st.

