Sooners Drop Road Game At Georgia Tech

The No. 12 University of Oklahoma baseball team went on the road for the first time this season and fell to Georgia Tech, 2-0, at Russ Chandler Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Sooners dropped to 17-3, while the Yellow Jackets improved to 11-4.

It was a quiet day for both sides offensively. Oklahoma was held without a hit until there were two down in the fifth. OU right-hander Dylan Grove (Moore, Okla.) kept the Sooners in the game; working in-and-out of trouble throughout his six innings of work.

Georgia Tech finally broke through against the Oklahoma bullpen in the seventh. Redshirt-junior lefty Austin Kerns (Owasso, Okla.) threw just one pitch and hit the leadoff man before being lifted for senior right-hander JB Olson (Shady Shores, Texas). The Yellow Jackets moved the go-ahead run into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and took the lead on a double to right by shortstop Austin Wilhite. Georgia Tech doubled its lead with a second double to right in the inning as Wilhite scored on a hit to the wall from Chase Murray.

Grove took a no-decision in six scoreless innings of work. He allowed four hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Kerns (0-1) took the loss despite just one pitch thrown.

For the Yellow Jackets, right-hander Ben Schniederjans started and went five innings of one-hit ball. He walked just two and struck out three. Lefty Jay Shadday (1-0) was excellent in relief and went three innings to earn the win. He struck out three and gave up just one hit.

The Sooners got the leadoff batter to reach just once in the game; an error at short in the seventh. OU added a two-out single from sophomore designated hitter Domenic DeRenzo (Pittsburgh, Pa.), but left both runners stranded.

Sophomore right fielder Blake Brewster (Moore, Okla.) had the only other hit of the day for Oklahoma. Wilhite powered the GT offense with three hits from the nine-hole.

The Sooners are in action tomorrow against Georgia State at 5 p.m. CT.