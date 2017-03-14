Sooners Drop Road Game At Georgia Tech

Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Saturday that it will welcome back women's basketball great Courtney Paris during OU's season opener against Belmont on Nov. 10.More >>
It’s week three of the high school football season.More >>
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has named OSU alumnus and champion golfer Rickie Fowler grand marshal of OSU Homecoming 2017.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
