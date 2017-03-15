Partly Boarded Up Tulsa Motel Damaged By Fire

Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at the Extended Stay Inn and Suites early Wednesday after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper driving by spotted smoke pouring from the building.

The motel is located in the 8500 block of East 41st Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the side of the structure which had been boarded up. Residents living on the other side were evacuated as a precaution.

District Fire Chief Jim Long says it appears the fire started in a mattress outside on the ground floor and had spread to the floors above.

No injuries were reported.