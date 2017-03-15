Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Rollover Tulsa Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Rollover Tulsa Crash


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A two-vehicle rollover crash blocked westbound traffic at 46th Street North and Mingo early Wednesday.  

Police say the crash took out the traffic signal light at the intersection and workers had to put up a four-way stop sign until it can be fixed.

The crash involved an SUV and a car, with the SUV ending up on its side. EMSA took both drivers to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Police close one eastbound lane at the intersection due to the traffic signal light pole lying in the roadway.

