Play Towers Are Ready For Delivery To Tulsa's 'A Gathering Place'

Last year, News On 6 got an exclusive look at the German factory building some of the largest playground pieces for the Gathering Place.

They've since been taken apart, shipped over and reassembled in Tulsa and will go into place soon.

A lot of people will get a chance to see the towers as they're paraded across town, but right now they’re being prepped for the move.

It's a warehouse more than a workshop, but for most of the last year, workers have rebuilt the towers for the Gathering Place.

They were designed and built it Germany, taken apart and sent, with good instructions, to Tulsa.

Project Manager Jeff Stava said, "We're really making some great progress with the weather, so we really need to get these in."

And now they're ready to move.

Six large towers - four of them mostly wood - are destined for the Chapman Adventure Playground at the Gathering Place. There, they'll overlook the swings and the skywalk forest - the tallest tower overlooking everything.

"When it sits up on its pedestal it's 62 feet tall, so the kids can see over the treetops, just over the treetops and into downtown Tulsa," Stava said.

The pedestals are on the east side of the Gathering Place, among some of the old trees that remained, and in the middle of playgrounds designed for the younger children.

A steel tower is the framework of a vertical water playground - the one we saw demonstrated in Germany, the only one of its kind in the world.

All of them are designed for climbing and learning.

Stava said, "A lot of imaginative play and just fun to crawl up and down, and many puzzles and games. It's more than a tower - there's things to do."

The towers will move next week, but it will take until January to get everything added onto them, and around them, and finish the park.

So, as they travel from the warehouse to the site, they'll be driven slowly across town so people can take a look.

"They're going to parade around midtown and then straight into the site, the construction entrance there on Riverside Drive," Stava said.

The trip starts Wednesday, March 22, just after 9:00 a.m. and will reach the park about 10:15 a.m.