Play Towers Are Ready For Delivery To Tulsa's 'A Gathering Place - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Play Towers Are Ready For Delivery To Tulsa's 'A Gathering Place'

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Last year, News On 6 got an exclusive look at the German factory building some of the largest playground pieces for the Gathering Place.

They've since been taken apart, shipped over and reassembled in Tulsa and will go into place soon.

A lot of people will get a chance to see the towers as they're paraded across town, but right now they’re being prepped for the move.

It's a warehouse more than a workshop, but for most of the last year, workers have rebuilt the towers for the Gathering Place.

A Gathering Place For Tulsa

They were designed and built it Germany, taken apart and sent, with good instructions, to Tulsa.

Project Manager Jeff Stava said, "We're really making some great progress with the weather, so we really need to get these in."

And now they're ready to move.

Six large towers - four of them mostly wood - are destined for the Chapman Adventure Playground at the Gathering Place. There, they'll overlook the swings and the skywalk forest - the tallest tower overlooking everything.

"When it sits up on its pedestal it's 62 feet tall, so the kids can see over the treetops, just over the treetops and into downtown Tulsa," Stava said.

The pedestals are on the east side of the Gathering Place, among some of the old trees that remained, and in the middle of playgrounds designed for the younger children.

A steel tower is the framework of a vertical water playground - the one we saw demonstrated in Germany, the only one of its kind in the world.

3/3/2016 Related Story: Massive Playground Design To Help Imaginations Soar At Tulsa's 'Gathering Place'

All of them are designed for climbing and learning.

Stava said, "A lot of imaginative play and just fun to crawl up and down, and many puzzles and games. It's more than a tower - there's things to do."

The towers will move next week, but it will take until January to get everything added onto them, and around them, and finish the park.

A Gathering Place For Tulsa Construction Cams

So, as they travel from the warehouse to the site, they'll be driven slowly across town so people can take a look.

"They're going to parade around midtown and then straight into the site, the construction entrance there on Riverside Drive," Stava said.

The trip starts Wednesday, March 22, just after 9:00 a.m. and will reach the park about 10:15 a.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.