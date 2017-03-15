Charges Filed In Wild Chase That Ended Near Vera Last Fall - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Charges Filed In Wild Chase That Ended Near Vera Last Fall

Posted: Updated:
Department of Corrections photo of Jeffery David Wood. Department of Corrections photo of Jeffery David Wood.
Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing where the chase ended. Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing where the chase ended.
VERA, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors filed 13 charges against a couple involved in a wild chase that ended near Vera last fall.

Jeffrey David Wood, 30, and Brandalyn Reshea Grazier, 40, face charges ranging from causing a crash while eluding police to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents obtained by the Oologah Lake Leader say Wood was driving Nissan Pathfinder on the afternoon of November 21, 2016, when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull him over for speeding southwest of Oologah. 

During the resulting chase, the Leader reports, Wood drove as fast as 120 miles per hour, passing cars in no-passing zones and running stop signs as he went.  Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed what happened when the SUV went out of control, crashing about a mile east of Vera in Washington County.

11/21/2016 Related Story: 100+ MPH Chase Ends With Crash Near Vera

The court documents say Wood crawled out through a window and ran away, leaving Grazier behind. Troopers said Grazier gave them a false name for herself and the driver before being taken to the hospital for a broken leg. 

Inside the wrecked SUV troopers said they found a sawed-off shotgun, a black powder derringer, three cans of pistol ammunition, eight pounds of smokeless black powder, syringes, glass pipes and small plastic bags with crystal powder inside, the Leader reports.

The first trooper on the scene had to drag Grazier away from the SUV because it was on fire. He used his fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Wood has several cases pending against him in addition to the Rogers County charges and is serving a suspended sentence out of Osage County for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Neither Wood nor Grazier is in custody.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.