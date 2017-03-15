Charges Filed In Wild Chase That Ended Near Vera Last Fall

Prosecutors filed 13 charges against a couple involved in a wild chase that ended near Vera last fall.

Jeffrey David Wood, 30, and Brandalyn Reshea Grazier, 40, face charges ranging from causing a crash while eluding police to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents obtained by the Oologah Lake Leader say Wood was driving Nissan Pathfinder on the afternoon of November 21, 2016, when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull him over for speeding southwest of Oologah.

During the resulting chase, the Leader reports, Wood drove as fast as 120 miles per hour, passing cars in no-passing zones and running stop signs as he went. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed what happened when the SUV went out of control, crashing about a mile east of Vera in Washington County.

The court documents say Wood crawled out through a window and ran away, leaving Grazier behind. Troopers said Grazier gave them a false name for herself and the driver before being taken to the hospital for a broken leg.

Inside the wrecked SUV troopers said they found a sawed-off shotgun, a black powder derringer, three cans of pistol ammunition, eight pounds of smokeless black powder, syringes, glass pipes and small plastic bags with crystal powder inside, the Leader reports.

The first trooper on the scene had to drag Grazier away from the SUV because it was on fire. He used his fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Wood has several cases pending against him in addition to the Rogers County charges and is serving a suspended sentence out of Osage County for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Neither Wood nor Grazier is in custody.