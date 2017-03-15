Sooners Claim 14 All-Big 12 Accolades

Seven members of the top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team combined to capture a conference-high 14 spots on the All-Big 12 Gymnastics team, the league announced Wednesday.

The 14 selections tie with OU's 2015 squad for the largest number of All-Big 12 honorees in league history.

This season marks the 10th straight year that the Sooners have led the conference in All-Big 12 selections and it is the eighth consecutive season that the Sooners have earned at least nine all-conference selections.

The All-Big 12 squad consists of the conference gymnasts with the top three highest regional qualifying score (RQS) on each event in addition to the top two all-around gymnasts.

Freshman Maggie Nichols secured a league-best five awards to become the fifth gymnast in conference history to earn All-Big 12 honors on all four events and in the all-around. She joins Sarah Shire (Missouri, 2010), Richelle Simpson (Nebraska, 2003 and 2005), Kasie Tomayo (Oklahoma, 2004) and Betsy Hamm (Iowa State, 2000) as the competitors to accomplish the feat.

Senior Chayse Capps picked up a total of three awards, bringing her career tally to 10. Capps was recognized on beam for the fourth straight year. She also grabbed awards in the all-around and on floor, both for the second time.

Earning two honors was junior AJ Jackson, who earned recognition on both floor and vault for the third consecutive season.

Senior McKenzie Wofford, junior Natalie Brown and sophomore Brenna Dowell were also recognized by the conference. Wofford received a spot on the bars listing for the third straight year, while Brown captured her second All-Big 12 honor on beam. Dowell grabbed an award for vault, the second in her career on the event and fourth overall league honor.

This weekend, postseason competition begins for Oklahoma as it heads to the Big 12 Championship, scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas.

The Sooners will be in pursuit of their sixth straight conference championship and ninth under Kindler. The meet, which will pit No.1 OU against No. 7 Denver, No. 22 West Virginia and Iowa State, will air through FloGymnastics (subscription required). Tickets to the championship can be purchased on the Big 12 website.