Judge Orders Vinita Teen To Stand Trial In Murder Of Father's Fiancee

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for a Vinita teenager to stand trial in the murder of his father's fiancee.

Koalten Orr was 14 years old when he went to the Vinita Police Department in August of 2016 and told officers he'd killed his stepmother.

Police found Laura Beth Hendrix's body in a hallway of the family's home.

Prosecutors charged him as an adult in the case

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Orr arrived at the police department on August 22, 2016 and told a dispatcher he'd just shot his stepmother. When the dispatcher called an officer, Orr stood up and told the officer he needed a hug, according to the document. After the officer hugged him, the affidavit says, Orr told him he had shot his stepmother.

Orr, 15, also told the officer he was in counseling for anger issues.

On Monday, March 13, 2017, the judge ruled there is probable cause to try Koalten Orr for murder. The judge ordered a psychological evaluation and set a hearing for April 28, 2017 on a motion to try Orr as a juvenile.