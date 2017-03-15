Police Find Grenade In Tulsa Home While Serving Warrant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Find Grenade In Tulsa Home While Serving Warrant

Photo of the scene where police found the grenade. Photo of the scene where police found the grenade.
Detectives said Jason Wood shot a man in the neck. He was charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill. Detectives said Jason Wood shot a man in the neck. He was charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police found a live grenade inside a home while arresting a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon near Admiral and Lewis.

Detectives said the suspect surrendered with no issues, but when they went inside the house, they said they found two grenades - one was hollowed out and useless, but one was still live.

Police said the live grenade was in a locked box that they had to break open.

Two Tulsa bomb squad technicians removed the grenades. They took it to TPD’s gun range where they disarmed it.

Investigators arrested Jason Wood in connection to a shooting that happened March 9, 2017, on the same street.

3/9/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Respond To Shooting Call

Detectives said Wood shot a man in the neck. He was charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill.

Sergeant Dave Walker said Wood and the victim were fighting over possible stolen property when the shooting happened.

“It was one of those things where he's going up and down the neighborhood saying that he's shot and killed people. So we got here, he went, barricaded. We’re able to get him to come out and once he came out, 12 other adult people came out of the house - it was kind of like the house that kept giving,” Walker said.

The sergeant said investigators did not find a gun inside the house.

No one else was arrested.

Walker said last week's shooting victim recovered quickly.

