River Parks Demolishes Floating Stage Previously Auctioned Off

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The River Parks Authority hired a contractor to demolish the floating stage at River West Festival Park.

Executive Director Matt Meyer said the decision was prompted by several issues including vandalism and people starting fires.

He said they've sold the stage twice, but both times the buyers said it was too expensive to remove it intact.

It’s going to cost about $6,500 to remove the stage.

Meyer said the authority will use money from the River Parks Foundation, not any taxpayer money.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
