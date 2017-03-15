Tulsa Fire Cadets Go Through 24-Hour Training - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire Cadets Go Through 24-Hour Training

Posted: Updated:
Car fires, house fires, traffic accidents and mayday emergencies are just a few of the simulations the cadets will be working through. Car fires, house fires, traffic accidents and mayday emergencies are just a few of the simulations the cadets will be working through.
Training started at 7:00 Wednesday morning for the Tulsa Fire Department cadets. Training started at 7:00 Wednesday morning for the Tulsa Fire Department cadets.
"Any possible thing that these cadets could get out and face in a 24-hour period - we are just trying to give them a little taste of what to expect," Lloyd said. "Any possible thing that these cadets could get out and face in a 24-hour period - we are just trying to give them a little taste of what to expect," Lloyd said.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new group of Tulsa Fire Department cadets is just a week away from officially becoming firefighters.

To mark the occasion, the cadets are going through 24 hours of continuous training; it’s the first time the Tulsa Fire Department has done training like that.

It's meant to be a real eye-opener about what life could be like on the job.

Training started at 7:00 Wednesday morning for the Tulsa Fire Department cadets, with what Captain Kofi Wallace calls a rite of passage.

"The BOK climb. We do the equivalent of 52 floors in full gear," he said.

TFD simulated what a 24-hour shift at a fire station could look like.

"They are actually cooking the meals like they would at a fire station. Then, every two to three hours they are doing some type of big event to simulate a fire call," said Chief of Training Brian Lloyd.

The training comes just weeks before the cadets become official firefighters for the City.

"Any possible thing that these cadets could get out and face in a 24-hour period - we are just trying to give them a little taste of what to expect," Lloyd said.

Car fires, house fires, traffic accidents and mayday emergencies are just a few of the simulations the cadets will be working through.

"We try to always tell them, think outside the box. If you get into a situation there is not a rule book. If it works, do it," Lloyd said.

He said the 24-hour session goes above and beyond the state's mandated training requirements.

"Your first shift something big could happen where your captain or your driver goes down and it's up to you to, pretty much, to save the day," Lloyd said.

He said when seconds count the extra training could save lives.

"Although they are new, we have hammered into their heads the last five months that while your job is to listen and learn, you have to also not be afraid to step up and take charge," Lloyd said.

The department hopes to continue this type of training with future cadets.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.