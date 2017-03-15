Tulsa Police See Shaken Baby Cases Too Often

A 9-month-old baby is in critical condition, with a grim prognosis, after police said he was shaken Tuesday night.

Police arrested the mother's boyfriend and said they see these types of cases far too often.

Police said people don't usually shake a baby out of malice, but out of frustration.

But, what you need to know is that shaking won't calm the baby down or keep them from crying, but it will cause massive injuries, even death.

MaAliyah Shanklin was a happy, healthy 4-month-old when her father shook her so hard it pulled her retinas away from her skull and made her brain bleed.

He went to prison.

MaAlyiah is almost two now. She's blind and needs a special chair to hold her up, and doctors say she'll have medical issues the rest of her life.

Davis Brafford was a precious 14-month-old baby until his dad's girlfriend shook the baby so hard he died.

She also went to prison.

Misty's son KC was shaken by his babysitter. The babysitter went to prison, but KC is the one with the life sentence.

His mom said he's like an 18-month-old in a teenager's body, with massive health issues.

Experts say babies cry, get fussy, and sometimes you don't know why and can't stop it.

If you're getting frustrated or angry, put the baby down in a safe place and walk away until you calm down, but don't shake them.

Babies have weak necks and big heads and shaking causes their brain to move back and forth inside their skull causing bleeding and bruising.

Shaken babies, if they live, are often blind, have seizures, learning issues and other problems that can be permanent.

Experts also say many people who shake a baby often dunk them or put water on them to revive them; this, however, only makes things worse.

The best thing you can do is dial 911.