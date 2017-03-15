Checotah Woman Killed In Tulsa Highway Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Checotah woman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at a Tulsa highway exit ramp.

Troopers said Samantha Phillips, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours after the crash.

The OHP says a 2014 Honda Odyssey, driven by Timothy Michaels-Johnson, 32, of Tulsa was exiting westbound I-44 at Yale when Phillips’ Nissan exited at the same time.

Troopers said the Nissan Sentra clipped the minivan, causing Phillips to lose control of the car. They said her car rolled several times, throwing her from the vehicle.

The OHP report says Samantha Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger, 28-year-old Rachel Keck of Wagoner, was injured and taken to the hospital. Troopers said a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old boy in the car were not hurt.

None of the four people in the Odyssey was hurt.

The OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.