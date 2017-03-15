Stigler Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

The man, 35-year-old Brandin Kyle Cathey, sent the request through social media, according to OSBI.

A Stigler man was arrested on several counts of child pornography.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist Savanna police in a case involving a man requesting pornographic images from a Savanna woman of her young niece and nephew.

The man, 35-year-old Brandin Kyle Cathey, sent the request through social media, according to OSBI.

They also said he sent the woman several images of child pornography.

OSBI said the woman called police.

Cathey was arrested at his Stigler home.

According to OSBI, Cathey was booked in the Pittsburg County jail for manufacturing, possession and distributing child pornography.