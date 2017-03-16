Pauls Valley Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Horse Death In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Pauls Valley Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Horse Death Investigation

KXII photo KXII photo
GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Deputies are looking for a 38-year-old Pauls Valley woman accused of the deaths of three of her horses.

According to KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, court documents state Ashley Frost was charged with three counts of animal cruelty after deputies found three of her five horses dead on her mother's property off Highway 29.

Their report states deputies found the decaying carcass of one horse inside a barn and two more at the south end of the property. Ashley Frost told deputies she couldn't afford the vet bill for the horses when they became sick over a year ago. She tells deputies the three died months ago.

Frost was supposed to turn herself in to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, but did not.

