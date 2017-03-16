Blake Shelton's Childhood Ada Home On The Market - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Blake Shelton's Childhood Ada Home On The Market

Posted: Updated:
KXII photo KXII photo
KXII photo KXII photo
ADA, Oklahoma -

The childhood home of Oklahoma's own country music star Blake Shelton is up for sale in Ada.

Shelton's mom has listed the 3,140 square-foot home on South Broadway Boulevard for $250,000.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas reports neighbors say fans are now flocking to town to get a look at where he grew up. 

"I think people that are big Blake Shelton fans will come this way just to see where he grew up," said Courtnee Reed. 

"We've had several [fans], it's probably shown nearly 30 times," said Realtor Tyler Thompson.

We're told Blake Shelton still has family in the Ada area and property on Lake Texoma.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.