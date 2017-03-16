Blake Shelton's Childhood Ada Home On The Market

The childhood home of Oklahoma's own country music star Blake Shelton is up for sale in Ada.

Shelton's mom has listed the 3,140 square-foot home on South Broadway Boulevard for $250,000.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas reports neighbors say fans are now flocking to town to get a look at where he grew up.

"I think people that are big Blake Shelton fans will come this way just to see where he grew up," said Courtnee Reed.

"We've had several [fans], it's probably shown nearly 30 times," said Realtor Tyler Thompson.

We're told Blake Shelton still has family in the Ada area and property on Lake Texoma.