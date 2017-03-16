Tulsa FOP Lodge Donates $15,000 To Special Olympics

Tulsa Police officers are financially supporting Special Olympics in Oklahoma.

Wednesday afternoon, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 presented a $15,000 donation to the organization.

They say the money will be used to send Green Country Special Olympic athletes to events all over the state and nation.

This is the fifth year in a row the lodge has donated to Special Olympics.



Special Olympics says because of this donation, 200 athletes will get to go to state, national and international Special Olympic competitions.