Mild, Windy With Showers Possible On St. Patrick's Day

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Low level moisture will be increasing today with a strong south-southeast wind. Wind gusts this afternoon will be between 25 and 30 mph. Fire danger increases because of the strong winds and dry vegetation.

For today’s rain chances, a few showers could break out mainly across southeastern Oklahoma. The higher terrain will be more favorable for those showers. Don’t be alarmed though if you see a few sprinkles around today. Chances are low and if you do see a few, it won’t be a lot. This evening, chances increase for scattered showers when a low level jet kicks in.

A few showers could still be around by Friday morning. Cloud cover and a south wind will keep morning lows in the upper 50's. Conditions should be quiet across eastern Oklahoma for most of the morning and into the early afternoon before a cool front arrives.

When that cool front moves into northeastern Oklahoma we will start to see showers and storms develop along the front. Make sure you’re staying weather aware when out about Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Storms that develop will most likely not become severe but a few could be strong with a lot of lightning. If you can hear thunder, make sure to find shelter.

Friday evening and Friday night showers and storms will mostly be across southeastern Oklahoma. The front looks to stall along the Red River and keeps showers and storms lingering into Saturday morning for folks south of I-40.

Cooler air is non-existent with this front so highs will drop a few degrees on Saturday compared to Friday but they will still manage to get into the low 70's. 

