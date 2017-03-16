Eight More Oklahomans Die From The Flu, 64 Since Last Fall

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season now stands at 64, eight more than last week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest numbers Thursday and they show more than 2,021 people have been hospitalized due to influenza since September 1, 2016.

Last week, state health officials reported 56 deaths so far this flu season

Tulsa County leads the state with 17 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with seven.

The latest deaths were in Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.

46 deaths are among people 65 or older and 11 were 50 to 64. Five were between 18 and 49, one was between 5 and 17 and one was 4 years old or younger.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 78. since September 1, 2016.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 20

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 4

Beaver 1

Beckham 2

Blaine 11

Bryan 30

Caddo 9

Canadian 36

Carter 23

Cherokee 30

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 127

Coal 1

Comanche 46

Cotton 1

Craig 8

Creek 60

Custer 18

Delaware 5

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 16

Grady 19

Grant 4

Greer 3

Harper 6

Haskell 6

Hughes 4

Jackson 12

Jefferson 4

Johnston 6

Kay 34

Kingfisher 9

Kiowa 2

Latimer 6

Le Flore 5

Lincoln 30

Logan 37

Love 6

Major 2

Marshall 11

Mayes 39

McClain 22

McCurtain 8

McIntosh 13

Murray 9

Muskogee 42

Noble 4

Nowata 3

Okfuskee 3

Oklahoma 359

Okmulgee 22

Osage 32

Ottawa 13

Pawnee 10

Payne 24

Pittsburg 27

Pontotoc 21

Pottawatomie 51

Rogers 46

Seminole 9

Sequoyah 9

Stephens 19

Texas 2

Tillman 3

Tulsa 460

Wagoner 49

Washington 13

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.