Eight More Oklahomans Die From The Flu, 64 Since Last Fall

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season now stands at 64, eight more than last week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest numbers Thursday and they show more than 2,021 people have been hospitalized due to influenza since September 1, 2016.

Last week, state health officials reported 56 deaths so far this flu season

Tulsa County leads the state with 17 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with seven. 

The latest deaths were in Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.

46 deaths are among people 65 or older and 11 were 50 to 64. Five were between 18 and 49, one was between 5 and 17 and one was 4 years old or younger.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 78. since September 1, 2016.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  •     Adair 20
  •     Alfalfa 2
  •     Atoka 4
  •     Beaver 1
  •     Beckham 2
  •     Blaine 11
  •     Bryan 30
  •     Caddo 9
  •     Canadian 36
  •     Carter 23
  •     Cherokee 30
  •     Choctaw 8
  •     Cleveland 127
  •     Coal 1
  •     Comanche 46
  •     Cotton 1
  •     Craig 8
  •     Creek 60
  •     Custer 18
  •     Delaware 5
  •     Dewey 4
  •     Garfield 31 
  •     Garvin 16
  •     Grady 19
  •     Grant 4
  •     Greer 3
  •     Harper 6
  •     Haskell 6
  •     Hughes 4 
  •     Jackson 12
  •     Jefferson 4
  •     Johnston 6
  •     Kay 34
  •     Kingfisher 9
  •     Kiowa 2 
  •     Latimer 6
  •     Le Flore 5
  •     Lincoln 30
  •     Logan 37
  •     Love 6 
  •     Major 2
  •     Marshall 11
  •     Mayes 39
  •     McClain 22
  •     McCurtain 8
  •     McIntosh 13
  •     Murray 9
  •     Muskogee 42
  •     Noble 4
  •     Nowata 3
  •     Okfuskee 3
  •     Oklahoma 359
  •     Okmulgee 22
  •     Osage 32
  •     Ottawa 13
  •     Pawnee 10
  •     Payne 24
  •     Pittsburg 27
  •     Pontotoc 21
  •     Pottawatomie 51 
  •     Rogers 46
  •     Seminole 9
  •     Sequoyah 9
  •     Stephens 19
  •     Texas 2
  •     Tillman 3
  •     Tulsa 460
  •     Wagoner 49 
  •     Washington 13 
  •     Washita 5
  •     Woods 1
  •     Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

