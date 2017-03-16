Police Identify Man Who Died In Broken Arrow Apartment Fire

Police say a resident injured in a Broken Arrow apartment fire Wednesday evening has died. He was identified as 63-year-old Jerry Lewis.

Broken Arrow firefighters got the call to the Broadway Apartments in the 500 block of West Broadway Street at 9:25 p.m.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the building and began evacuating residents.

Investigators have determined the fire started in one apartment and smoke from that fire spread to three nearby apartments.

Police said Lewis was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.