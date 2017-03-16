Police Identify Man Who Died In Broken Arrow Apartment Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Identify Man Who Died In Broken Arrow Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police say a resident injured in a Broken Arrow apartment fire Wednesday evening has died. He was identified as 63-year-old Jerry Lewis.

Broken Arrow firefighters got the call to the Broadway Apartments in the 500 block of West Broadway Street at 9:25 p.m.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the building and began evacuating residents.

3/16/2017 Related Story: Resident Injured In Broken Arrow Apartment Fire

Investigators have determined the fire started in one apartment and smoke from that fire spread to three nearby apartments.

Police said Lewis was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.