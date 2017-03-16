Pawhuska Cafe Owner, Local Icon Dies

Pawhuska cafe owner and local icon, Sally Carroll, passed away this week.

Carroll was 100 years old.

Sally Carroll took over the cafe in 1949, changing the name to Sally's Cafe, and retired in 2014 after working there over 60 years.

Sally ran the cafe with her husband of 45 years, Billy Paul, until he died in 1997. Then she just kept working.

News On 6 anchor Craig Day talked with Sally back in 2012.

A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with interment at the Pawhuska City Cemetery.