Pawhuska Cafe Owner, Local Icon Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pawhuska Cafe Owner, Local Icon Dies

Posted: Updated:
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

Pawhuska cafe owner and local icon, Sally Carroll, passed away this week.

Carroll was 100 years old.

Sally Carroll took over the cafe in 1949, changing the name to Sally's Cafe, and retired in 2014 after working there over 60 years.

Sally ran the cafe with her husband of 45 years, Billy Paul, until he died in 1997. Then she just kept working.

News On 6 anchor Craig Day talked with Sally back in 2012.

7/16/2012 Related Story: Oklahoma Cafe Run By Same Woman, 63 Years Running

A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at  the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with interment at the Pawhuska City Cemetery.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.