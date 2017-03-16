State Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence For Holdenville Man

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of shooting another man to death.

The court handed down the decision Thursday to 57-year-old Franklin Combs of Holdenville. Combs was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Hughes County of the May 13, 2013, shooting death of 38-year-old Gayland Moore.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 911 call was made from Combs' home on the day of the shooting. Officers found Moore dead at the residence and an investigation determined that he had died of a gunshot wound.

5/13/2013 Related Story: OSBI Makes Arrest In Holdenville Homicide Investigation

Among other things, the appellate court rejected claims by Combs that the evidence against him was insufficient.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.