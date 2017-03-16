Catoosa Police Use Leg Irons To Subdue Domestic Violence Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Catoosa Police Use Leg Irons To Subdue Domestic Violence Suspect

Booking photo of Demetri Kungilies. Booking photo of Demetri Kungilies.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Catoosa Police say they had to use leg irons to subdue a domestic violence suspect on Sunday.

Officers say they got a call about a domestic violence incident at the Hard Rock Casino at about 5:30 p.m. on March 12, 2017.

According to the arrest report, security let them into a room where they found Demetri Kungilies, 20, and a woman they say had obvious injuries. They separated the two, according to the report, and called paramedics to treat the woman.

Police said Kungilies had a white bag which they took from him, the report states. Inside they found a gun with a loaded, 30-round magazine. 

The woman told police she and Kungilies were arguing when he began hitting her, then threw her into the bathtub and held her down. She told police he pointed the gun at her several times. 

Police said paramedics took the woman to the hospital with a possible broken jaw while they took Kungilies into custody.

The arresting officer said Kungilies refused to cooperate, answering questions with the phrase, "F--- you." The officer wrote he "secured" Kungilies to a bench but that the suspect kept getting "unsecured" to the bench and refused to stay seated. 

That's when police placed him leg irons. The report says officers had to carry him to the patrol car because he refused to walk. He also threatened to kill the officer, according to the report.

Police booked him into jail on complaints of domestic violence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious injury to property, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and threatening death.  

