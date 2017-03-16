March Madness Brings Former Owasso Star Shake Milton Back To Tulsa

Everyone, welcome to March Madness.

Open practice at the BOK Center welcomed Miami and former Oklahoma State Cowboy Kamari Murphy in town.

The SMU Mustangs are also in town with a big Owasso contingent, sophomore and former Owasso Ram Shake Milton.

Milton is no stranger to playing games in Green Country in college.

The Owasso native attends a conference foe of TU, so he plays at least one game at the Reynolds Center every year.

But now, at the BOK Center, at the Big Dance, it's a little bit different feel.

"Last year I didn't get a chance to play,” said Milton. “I'm just excited to get on the floor and finally get my feet wet."

Milton lit up the Hurricane for 19 points back in February in front of a big crowd of friends and family, but now the crowd will be even bigger.

"I know a lot of people from SMU have a lot of support in Tulsa,” said Milton. “So, hopefully, we can get a pretty big crowd on our side and hopefully it translates and helps us out."

The Mustang sophomore said he'd give himself one moment at the beginning of the game to soak it all in and then it's business time.

"I try to take it all in, everything like that, but I know there's a lot of distractions,” he stated. “And at the end of the day, it's just basketball and that's the game I play."

Now, in the buildup to this game back in his hometown, Milton said he had to delete Twitter off of his phone to minimize distractions.

His SMU Mustangs play USC in their first game of the tournament.