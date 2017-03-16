TPD Searching For Walgreens Shooting Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD Searching For Walgreens Shooting Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Madison Dickson, 21. [Tulsa Police Department] Madison Dickson, 21. [Tulsa Police Department]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are hoping the public can help them locate a woman connected to a Walgreens shooting.

According to police, officers were investigating a larceny and discharge of a firearm at the Best Buy at 10303 East 71st Street on March 11, 2017.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the female suspect and vehicle.

The next day, March 12, police received calls of a shooting at the Walgreens at 7111 South Lewis Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman shot in the arm.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to the AMC Theater on East 41st Street. Police said an employee saw a group of women stealing a license plate from a vehicle and one woman pointed a gun at the employee.

According to police, the description given matched the description of the previous crimes.

Police said they were able to identify 21-year-old Madison Dickson as the suspect. They said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

She’s wanted for shooting with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.