OSU vs. Michigan: March Madness Edition

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team continues to get ready for its matchup against Michigan Friday morning.

Open practice started Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, each team given 40 minutes to get a feel for the arena.

One of the common questions when it comes to Michigan is which Big 12 team do they resemble the most? Iowa State is mentioned because both teams shoot a lot of threes; Texas Tech is another based on the way their big men play on the perimeter.

But, the Wolverines share something in common with the Cowboys too.

Jawun Evans is OSU's best player. The sophomore point guard is a first team all-conference selection. Michigan's best player is senior point guard Derrick Walton Junior.

Both players are about the same height and roughly the same size, but there are differences.

"Derrick's a little more physical, and I think they do the same things in terms of their leadership,” said OSU head coach Brad Underwood. “They're great players because they make their teammates better. They demand more of their teammates. That's what great players do."

Walton Jr. added, "I have a good friend at Iowa State, Monte Morris, so I get to chat with him about point guard matchups. Personally, I think he plays a lot like Chris Paul. He's good at changing speeds. I think he's a good player."

As far as what Morris told him, Walton Jr. said he’ll keep that private.

Michigan is a slight favorite and one of the big national stories.

OSU senior Phil Forte says the Cowboys don't mind being overlooked, they like being the underdog.

Tipoff is set for 11:15 a.m.