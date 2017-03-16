Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman’s Wallet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman’s Wallet

Posted: Updated:
TFD helped Wallace open the heavy grate then gave him the honor of making the 20 foot climb down to the sewer. TFD helped Wallace open the heavy grate then gave him the honor of making the 20 foot climb down to the sewer.
It was in a Walmart parking lot at Admiral and Memorial where a Tulsa woman dropped her wallet at the wrong place and time. It was in a Walmart parking lot at Admiral and Memorial where a Tulsa woman dropped her wallet at the wrong place and time.
“I'm not gonna say I'm afraid of spiders or rats or anything like that, but it definitely crossed my mind going down into this hole,” Wallace said. “I'm not gonna say I'm afraid of spiders or rats or anything like that, but it definitely crossed my mind going down into this hole,” Wallace said.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters save people, homes and animals, but this week they saved something different - and one of them had to climb 20 feet down a sewer to do it.

Storm and sewer grates - we walk past them on streets, or, in this case, a Walmart parking lot at Admiral and Memorial; that’s where one Tulsa woman dropped her wallet at the wrong place and time.

Fortunately for her, Tulsa Fire Captain Kofi Wallace was at the right place at the right time - in line buying groceries for his station.

“She says, 'you’re the fire department, I got a favor to ask,’” Wallace said.

The answer, of course, was yes.

“I drive over there and look - it's 20 feet down, in the water, in the sewer,” he said. “I didn't have any tools with me or anything like that, just a bunch of groceries and a cargo van.”

So he called for backup, and several firefighters with Station 3-1 came out.

They helped Wallace open the heavy grate then gave him the honor of making the 20 foot climb down to the sewer.

“I'm not gonna say I'm afraid of spiders or rats or anything like that, but it definitely crossed my mind going down into this hole,” Wallace said.

But in the end, he rescued the wallet with a smile, giving way to an even bigger grin for the woman who got her wallet back.

“She was so happy,” Wallace said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.