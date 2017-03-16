$4M Rogers County Water Tower Nearing Completion

Rick Stull is the district manager for the area, and he's been on the project for the last seven years - watching development around it take shape.

When it's complete, Rogers County Rural Water District Number 3 will have a 130-foot tall tower and be able to keep up with the growth of the area.

A $4 million water tower project is nearly finished, and in the coming weeks, people living in Rogers County will see crews lift the bowl and seal off the top of the tower, but, they also might see their water pressure dip.

For the last 11 months, people living in and around the Stone Canyon neighborhood in Rogers County have seen the site transformed.

“A tower like this is critical to this particular area,” Stull said. “We just wouldn't be able to handle it, and we didn't want to wait."

So, they made plans for a 2-million gallon tower, something that will sustain the ongoing growth.

"The demand for this area, I mean it's growing great," Stull said.

Stull gave News On 6 a quick tour of the site, saying before they lift the bowl and seal off the top, they will cut into the nearby waterline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 – meaning water pressure for some will be low for a short time.

"The pressure will be lower simply because we're not running off the pump station," he said.

But people will still have running water.

Once complete, the tower won't just hold water; inside will be rented to phone and internet companies to house equipment to broadcast their signals.

If all goes to plan, the tower will be up and working this August.