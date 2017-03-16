Cowboys Continue Prep For Morning Matchup With Michigan

Brad Underwood wants his team to be loose and relaxed going into the matchup against Michigan.

One look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys during open practice and you could say the message is coming through loud and clear.

"Trying to just let guys know that this is the best time of year,” said small forward Leyton Hammonds. “This is what we worked for in the summer. This is what we're working for throughout the year and just kind of enjoy the moment."

It's also a homecoming for sophomore Davon Dillard.

He's from Gary, Indiana and played in two state high school championships in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I can tell you about this place,” save Dillard. “This is a nice bouncy floor; the rims are soft. It's just a nice floor to play on. There's just great energy."

Dillard also says it gets loud in Bankers, and Underwood says his team will need to be noisy to communicate when Michigan has the ball.

"Quiet teams lose,” said Underwood. “We've just said it matter of fact, and this team has really grown in that area."

Forward Mitchell Solomon added, "Tomorrow is probably the most crucial talking game we've played this year, just with their different threats around the perimeter, different guys they have that can attack the basket and different schemes."

Michigan made noise of its own in taking the Big Ten Tournament title last weekend.

The Cowboys are hoping to shut down all the national voices picking the Wolverines and move into the second round.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.