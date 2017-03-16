TPD: Man Shot Prior To Crash Near 18th And Peoria - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD: Man Shot Prior To Crash Near 18th And Peoria

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating after one person was shot prior to a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to a crash in the 1900 block of South Peoria Avenue just before 9:00 Thursday night.

According to Captain Malcolm Williams, a dark red four-door Cadillac was coming off East 18th Street onto Peoria when it hit a small SUV.

Williams said a Good Samaritan saw the crash and stopped to help. The captain said when he got to the scene he found one person who said he was shot.

Police said the victim made statements to the Good Samaritan and the first officer on the scene that the shooting suspect was a white female with red hair.

According to police, it's unclear what the relationship between the two is, or where the shooting took place.

Police said the victim was shot prior to the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

