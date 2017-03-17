Most Wanted Suspect Believed Connected To Several Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Most Wanted Suspect Believed Connected To Several Tulsa Shootings

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a 21-year woman they believe was involved in a shooting Thursday evening in midtown Tulsa.

Officers believe Madison Dickson is the same woman responsible for several other violent crimes over the last week 

Thursday at about 9 p.m., police responded to a two car crash in the 1900 block of South Peoria Avenue after receiving a call from a person who stopped to help. They responded to find one of the drivers had been shot.  

Officer Leland Ashely said, "You think you're just stopping to assist somebody with the collision, which I've done before and I'm pretty sure others have done before. You're not expecting to see someone shot."

3/16/2017 Related Story: TPD: Man Shot Prior To Crash Near 18th And Peoria

Police said that driver told a Good Samaritan who stopped to help that he had been shot by a woman with red hair. 

Police believe Madison Dickson was that woman.  

Early Friday, officers got a tip she may be at a motel at 27th and Memorial.  After searching the motel, police said she was not there.

On Saturday, March 11th, police said Madison Dickson stole from a Tulsa Best Buy store on 71st Street and fired a weapon.  They she is also suspected of shooting someone in the arm at the 71st and Lewis Walgreens store on Monday, March 12th as well as pointing a gun at an AMC movie theater employee on 41st Street after he saw her trying to steal a license plate off a car.

3/16/2017 Related Story: TPD Searching For Walgreens Shooting Suspect

Dickson has had run-ins with law enforcement before, including a dramatic chase in September of 2015 where she stole a deputy's cruiser.

Two years ago, deputies say Dickson stole an Osage County deputy's patrol car while still in handcuffs.

9/21/2015 Related Story: Handcuffed Woman Who Stole Osage County Squad Car In Custody

Court records show she's pleaded guilty to several other crimes.

"It appears that she's starting to get a little more violent and you know what's making her more agitated. I don't know," Ashley said.

Police ask if you see Dickson, or know where she, to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.