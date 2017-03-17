Most Wanted Suspect Believed Connected To Several Tulsa Shootings

Police are looking for a 21-year woman they believe was involved in a shooting Thursday evening in midtown Tulsa.

Officers believe Madison Dickson is the same woman responsible for several other violent crimes over the last week

Thursday at about 9 p.m., police responded to a two car crash in the 1900 block of South Peoria Avenue after receiving a call from a person who stopped to help. They responded to find one of the drivers had been shot.

Officer Leland Ashely said, "You think you're just stopping to assist somebody with the collision, which I've done before and I'm pretty sure others have done before. You're not expecting to see someone shot."

Police said that driver told a Good Samaritan who stopped to help that he had been shot by a woman with red hair.

Police believe Madison Dickson was that woman.

Early Friday, officers got a tip she may be at a motel at 27th and Memorial. After searching the motel, police said she was not there.

On Saturday, March 11th, police said Madison Dickson stole from a Tulsa Best Buy store on 71st Street and fired a weapon. They she is also suspected of shooting someone in the arm at the 71st and Lewis Walgreens store on Monday, March 12th as well as pointing a gun at an AMC movie theater employee on 41st Street after he saw her trying to steal a license plate off a car.

Dickson has had run-ins with law enforcement before, including a dramatic chase in September of 2015 where she stole a deputy's cruiser.

Two years ago, deputies say Dickson stole an Osage County deputy's patrol car while still in handcuffs.

Court records show she's pleaded guilty to several other crimes.

"It appears that she's starting to get a little more violent and you know what's making her more agitated. I don't know," Ashley said.

Police ask if you see Dickson, or know where she, to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.