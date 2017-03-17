Special Events Close Downtown Tulsa Streets

Police advise drivers that a number of streets in downtown Tulsa are closed thanks to several events.

The first is the NCAA tournament games at the BOK Center and secondly, there are several St. Patrick's Day celebrations going on in downtown and midtown areas starting Friday.

First, Third and Frisco Drive around the BOK Center are closed and will be until Sunday night, for the NCAA tournament.

Also, First and Second streets between Detroit and Greenwood as well as Elgin between Archer and Third street are closed for the Blue Dome St. Patrick's Day celebration. Those streets will reopen on Sunday afternoon.

And Cherry Street in front of Kilkenny's Irish Pub is closed until 3 a.m. Saturday.