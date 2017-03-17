Three Arrested After Tulsa Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

Police arrest three men after they say a Tulsa pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday.

They were identified as Kenneth Brice, 25, Parris Shutak, 27, and Aaron Edwards, 25, all of Tulsa.

Officers said the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn near I-44 and Yale. The delivery driver was leaving the motel when the trio approached him,showed a gun and demanded his cash.

After giving the suspects the money, police said the three men ran off.

Within minutes, police officers arrived and spotted the three two blocks away at 49th and Yale.

Police say the men had gloves, the exact amount of cash taken in the robbery and a handgun on them.

All three were booked into the Tulsa County jail.