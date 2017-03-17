Three Arrested After Tulsa Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Three Arrested After Tulsa Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

Posted: Updated:
Kenneth Brice, Parris Shutak and Aaron Edwards Kenneth Brice, Parris Shutak and Aaron Edwards
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest three men after they say a Tulsa pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday.

They were identified as Kenneth Brice, 25, Parris Shutak, 27, and Aaron Edwards, 25, all of Tulsa.

Officers said the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn near I-44 and Yale.  The delivery driver was leaving the motel when the trio approached him,showed a gun and demanded his cash.

After giving the suspects the money, police said the three men ran off.

Within minutes, police officers arrived and spotted the three two blocks away at 49th and Yale.  

Police say the men had gloves, the exact amount of cash taken in the robbery and a handgun on them.

All three were booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.