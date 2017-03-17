Three Inmates Use Air Vents To Escape Lincoln County Jail

Lincoln County authorities are looking for three men who escaped from the jail Thursday night.

Deputies say Brian Moody, 23; Sonny Baker, 41; and Mark Robbins, 23, escaped by crawling through the jail's ventilation system,

The sheriff's office says all three were reported missing at 11 p.m.

They are suspected of fleeing in a pair of pickup trucks stolen in Chandler, including one with a gun inside. They then drove to Midwest City, where they allegedly used debit cards left in a truck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.