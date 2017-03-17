Man Breaks Drive-Through Window, Climbs Into Tulsa Restaurant

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Tulsa restaurant early Friday.

Officers said the man broke the drive-through window at the Taco Bueno in the 8600 block of South Lewis and crawled inside at about 6 a.m.

Employees heard the noise, ran out of the building and called police.

Police said it doesn't appear the man was able to steal anything before he ran off.

They said none of the employees were injured.