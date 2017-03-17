Rollover Wreck Blocks Part Of Tulsa Street

Image of the scene of the crash.

Image of the wreck on Garnett at 42nd Street South.

A rollover wreck blocked some lanes of Garnett Friday morning.

The wreck happened on Garnett near 42nd Street South at about 8:35 a.m.

The wreck involved two vehicles, a small car and plumber's van. The van ended up on its side blocking at least two lanes of Garnett.

Tulsa Police have not released any information yet on injuries or the cause.

EMSA took at least one person to the hospital.

Police cleared the scene at about 9:15.