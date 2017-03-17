Walmart Frozen Pizza Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

A frozen pizza sold at Walmart has been recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

California-based RBR Meat Company has recalled 21,200 pounds of its 16” Extra Large Supreme Pizza.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the frozen pizza is in a 50.6-oz. corrugated box containing 1 shrink wrapped 16” pizza labeled as “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” with lot code 20547.

So far, there have not been any reports of people getting sick.

Listeria can lead to illness and can pose a danger to pregnant women and the elderly.

Customers who bought the pizza, produced on Feb. 23, 2017, should throw it away or return it.