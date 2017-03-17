Walmart Frozen Pizza Recalled For Possible Listeria Contaminatio - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Walmart Frozen Pizza Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Posted: Updated:
FSIS photo FSIS photo
LOS ANGELES -

A frozen pizza sold at Walmart has been recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

California-based RBR Meat Company has recalled 21,200 pounds of its 16” Extra Large Supreme Pizza.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the frozen pizza is in a 50.6-oz. corrugated box containing 1 shrink wrapped 16” pizza labeled as “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” with lot code 20547.  

So far, there have not been any reports of people getting sick.

Listeria can lead to illness and can pose a danger to pregnant women and the elderly.

Customers who bought the pizza, produced on Feb. 23, 2017, should throw it away or return it.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.