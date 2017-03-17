Mild, Chance For Showers Later In The Day Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mild, Chance For Showers Later In The Day Across Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Green Country will be mostly cloudy today with a few breaks in the clouds here and there. 

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70's for afternoon highs. A weak cool front will be moving through this afternoon and a few showers or storm could along the front. 

The main window for a few isolated showers and storms in the metro will be between 4 PM and 7 PM today. There is a possibility we could see a few showers around in the early afternoon and another possibility that one or two showers linger around into tonight. 

Skies will be clearing tonight and that will allowed for temperatures to fall into the 40's. It will be a nice cool start to the weekend. A few showers and storms might still be around Saturday morning along the Red River but all of eastern Oklahoma will see more sunshine tomorrow afternoon. 

Sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 70's will make for a really nice Saturday. 

Make sure you stop by Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall Saturday from 1 to 4 PM to say "Hi" at our booth during the Severe Weather Expo. 

Sunday south winds return and will be strong. Highs will be in the 80's with fire danger increasing. Latest model data hints at a slight possibility for storms in the far northeast corner but most of us will have a very warm and windy day without any showers or storms. 

For the start of our next work week there will a slight chance for rain and storms daily until a strong storm system arrives. 

As of now that stronger storm system looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday and will higher risk for strong to severe storms.

