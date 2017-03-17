Midtown Tulsa Owls Incubate Eggs On Camera

Photo of Peek, Boo, Ollie, the three chicks hatched in 2015.

Image of the two owls last year.

Image of the two eggs in the nest.

A pair of barred owls nesting in a midtown Tulsa neighborhood is preparing to bring more young into the world.

Jennifer Harmon and her husband have been taking pictures and shooting video of the owls in the tree across the street for quite some time. They call them Owlbert and Sofie.

The Harmons installed two tiny video cameras in the nest and are sharing the feed on NewsOn6.com.

Harmon says there are six full-time moderators who monitor the cameras for the Cornell Ornithology Laboratory. The reason is because Sofie and Owlbert have behaved differently than other owls.

For instance, it's unusual to see a male owl on the nest, but Owlbert is known for incubating the eggs laid by Sofie. The moderators are keeping track of the pair's behavior for future study.

The owls have their own Facebook page, called Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa or BOOMT for short.

As of March 17, 2017, Sofie is sitting on two eggs. She laid the first egg on March 11, the second on March 13. They should hatch the second week of May.

Last year Sofie laid three eggs.

The owls live in the Sonoma Midtown Neighborhood. People who live there were upset last fall when a church tore down two duplexes and removed some large trees in order to build a parking lot.

The owls are protected raptors. The city installed "low-flying owl" signs to warn people driving through the neighborhood.

