DA Charges Rogers County Man With Child Sexual Abuse

Tulsa Police are investigating the city's latest homicide at the Sierra Pointe Apartments in east Tulsa.More >>
Tulsa Police are investigating the city's latest homicide at the Sierra Pointe Apartments in east Tulsa.More >>
Jurors heard from first responders in Alton Nolen's beheading trial in Cleveland County. Prosecutors say he killed one woman and attacked another at Vaughan Foods in 2014.More >>
Jurors heard from first responders in Alton Nolen's beheading trial in Cleveland County. Prosecutors say he killed one woman and attacked another at Vaughan Foods in 2014.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on