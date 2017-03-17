DA Charges Rogers County Man With Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

DA Charges Rogers County Man With Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Paul Lee. Booking photo of Paul Lee.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County man was arrested Thursday after prosecutors charged him with four counts of child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, 44-year-old Paul Lee is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times between 2009 and 2012.

The victim, who is now 18, told investigators the incidents began when she was eight years old and took place at Lee's home.

In the affidavit, the victim said he assaulted her again when she was 13 and again when she was 14 years old.  The victim told investigators there were numerous other similar incidents, but was unable to recall specific details.

Paul Lee is in the Rogers County jail where he is being held without bond.

