JC Penney's Claremore Store Among Four In Oklahoma To Close

JC Penney stores in Claremore, Ponca City, Stillwater and Altus are among 138 stores across the U.S. to close by June, the department store chain announced Friday.

The company says the closures will impact about 13 to 14 percent of its stores nationwide.

The Claremore store is located in the Ne Mar Shopping Center, the Ponca City store in the Ponca Plaza and the Stillwater store in the Pioneer Square Shopping Center.

JC Penney says the affected stores will start liquidation sales next month. It expects they will affect approximately 5,000 positions nationwide.