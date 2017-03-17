Murder Charge Filed Against Verdigris Man In Death Of Father

Rogers County prosecutors filed four charges against a Verdigris man in the death of his father.

The District Attorney charged Brian Benedict, 30, with first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a body, attempt to destroy evidence and obstructing an officer.

Brian Benedict is accused of killing his father, James, on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in the home he shared with his parents.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, James had been shot twice.

The affidavit says Brian's mother told investigators he had no job, no driver's license and was not enrolled in school. She said she and her husband had gone to a birthday party that afternoon but left separately. She believed her husband, James, got home 15-25 minutes before she did.

She called 911 after finding her husband unresponsive and blood inside the house. She told a dispatcher she couldn't find her son, which she said was unusual. She said her husband and her son did not get along and that they could have gotten into an altercation.

According to the affidavit, investigators believed James Benedict's body had been dragged to the sun room from the hall near Brian's bedroom. They said they found a load of laundry in the washing machine, which was running. The laundry included clothing his mother identified as Brian's, as well as a fitted sheet from a bed. They said Brian's bed did not have a fitted sheet on it when they searched his room.

Investigators found a mop with what appeared to be blood on it in the bathtub, as well as a .32 caliber shell casing in the kitchen trash can and one in Brian's bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Brian's mother told investigators her son kept a "go bag" which they said was missing, the affidavit states. She told them the go bag usually contained knives and military style meals. They said the safe in Brian's room was open.



Brian Benedict was arrested two days after the murder, in a shed near the home. He's in the Rogers County jail.