Police Identify Woman's Body Found In Muskogee Creek

David McMillen lives in the park and has been Brooks' friend for five years.

The body of 55-year-old Deborah Brooks was found Friday by teens playing in a creek behind a mobile home park in Muskogee.

Brooks’ family and friends said she has been missing for a couple of weeks and that they think her death is suspicious.

On February 1st, Brooks’ family couldn't find her and filed a missing person’s report.

Friend David McMillen said, "Her bank account wasn't touched, her medication wasn't touched, it's a big shock."

Police said early Friday afternoon, a group of teens playing behind the Riverside Mobile Home Park in Muskogee stumbled upon Brooks' body.

Muskogee Police Officer Lincoln Anderson said, "We got a call that some kids found what they thought was a body in a creek behind the trailer park."

Police came and found Brooks' body was partially clothed but had begun to decompose.

"Muskogee Fire Department came out and removed the body from the water," Anderson said.

"When you know somebody that long and you know that they wouldn't hurt a fly, I mean I gave her a cat and, you know, [she] took care of it, got it fixed, I mean was responsible," he said.

He had the difficult task of telling Brooks’ mother she had passed.

"I cried. It wasn't easy and, you know, tough men don't cry,” McMillen said.

Brooks’ family said she has two kids and took medication to help with depression.

McMillen said it's tough to cope with her being gone.

"She didn't deserve to die," he said.

He said the last time Brooks' family saw her she was in a heated conversation with a man in a four-door white pickup.

McMillen said, "Arguing with the guy and that's the last time her mother's seen her."

He someone must know what happened.

"I believe it's foul play so, and I hope they catch this son of a…whoever did it," he said.

Police said the medical examiner has not fished the autopsy report so the cause of death is still under investigation.