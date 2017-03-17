March Madness In Tulsa: A Look At Who Advances

March Madness is underway in Tulsa. Check out scores from Saturday's games at the BOK Center.
FRIDAY
Session 1
Game 1: Baylor 91 - New Mexico State 73
Game 2: USC 66 - SMU 65
Session 2
Game 3: Kansas 100 - UC Davis 62
Game 4: Michigan State 78 - Miami 58
SUNDAY
Session 3
Game 5: Winner of Kansas/NCCU or UC Davis vs. Winner of Miami/Michigan State – Game Time TBD
Game 6: Winnner of SMU/Providence or USC vs. Winner of Baylor/NMSU – Game Time TBD
Keep up with this story for the latest scores.
