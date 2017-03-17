March Madness In Tulsa: A Look At Who Advances

March Madness is underway in Tulsa. Check out scores from Saturday's games at the BOK Center.

FRIDAY

Session 1

Game 1: Baylor 91 - New Mexico State 73

Game 2: USC 66 - SMU 65

Session 2

Game 3: Kansas 100 - UC Davis 62

Game 4: Michigan State 78 - Miami 58

SUNDAY

Session 3

Game 5: Winner of Kansas/NCCU or UC Davis vs. Winner of Miami/Michigan State – Game Time TBD

Game 6: Winnner of SMU/Providence or USC vs. Winner of Baylor/NMSU – Game Time TBD

