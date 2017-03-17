Rob Lowe Returns To 'The Outsiders' Home For 50th Anniversary

Lowe said he wanted to bring his son, Johnny, to the house that started his career.

The book, written in 1967, was turned into a movie and filmed at a Tulsa home in 1983.

Lowe said it was the house that launched his career; and for the first time in more than 30 years, ‘Sodapop Curtis’ was back.

"It brings everything back immediately, and it's nothing but amazing memories because this started, this was it, this is where my whole career began," Lowe said.

The Hollywood star made a surprise visit to Tulsa Friday to visit the house where ‘The Outsiders’ was filmed in 1983.

"I haven't been back since so it's sort of a trip down memory lane," he said.

Lowe said he wanted to bring his son, Johnny, to the house that started his career and visit with the author of ‘The Outsiders’ S.E. Hinton.

"It's overwhelming. I mean, I think, I think it's like if you ever went back to the neighborhood you grew up in and you walked around your house and went, ‘Wait, this seems so much smaller than it was,’” Lowe said.

Tulsa resident Keith Duty was one of the lucky ones able to meet the famous actor.

"I have always been a fan of Rob, my whole life. I've seen all of his movies, especially 'The Outsiders,' so I'm glad to see him in person," he said.

Duty said it was an experience he will never forget.

"It is surreal, I mean, he looks just like a person. I mean you think of him as this larger than life person, but Rob, he's very personable, very friendly, you can approach him. There is no attitude about him at all," he said.

For Lowe, the visit is all about the memories.

"If I could tell my 17, 18-year-old self that I would be back here at 53 and I would still be doing a job I love, I never would have believed it," he said.

If you missed the fun Friday, you can catch a few other Outsiders cast members on May 6th at The Outsiders House Fundraiser.

